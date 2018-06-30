Slough Imam to cycle 500 miles for Red Cross

An imam for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Slough and South Bucks will cycle 500 miles arcoss seven days next month, raising money for the Red Cross.

Imam Atta-ur-Rahman Khalid will join members from the community’s youth arm in their Ride4Peace charity challenge on Monday, July 2.

Cyclists will depart from London, travelling through Bath, the Cotswolds, Brecon Beacons, Snowdonia, North Wales and the Peak District over seven days, reaching heights of over 30,000 feet.

The Ride4Peace falls under the youth arms annual ‘Mercy for Mankind’ charity challenge, which sees them taking part in a variety of challenges from cycling, walks and collections throughout the UK, ending with a charity walk later in the year.

The overall target this year is to raise half-a-million pounds for UK charities.

Imam Khalid said: “My motivation for taking part in this 500-mile charity Ride4Peace is the founder of Islam, the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) who even when he was the chief of Arabia and had thousands of followers, slept on a hard bed and ate very little so he could sacrifice his wealth to help the poor and needy in society.

“Islam lays great emphasis on human empathy and service to mankind just as it promotes the discharging of duties towards God.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/khal1d to donate.