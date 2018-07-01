Youngsters called on to create scarecrows for Slough Horticultural Show

Youngsters are being called on to get involved with the Slough Horticultural Show in August, by creating a scarecrow depicting a children’s film or book character.

Scarecrows can be made using any materials and should be brought along to the show at Lascelles Park on August 18, running from 11am to 5pm.

The Slough Allotment Federation and Slough Borough Council (SBC) run event will include other children’s competition classes, including horticulture, floral art, cookery, arts and crafts and photography.

SBC is giving out free sunflower seeds to get children in the gardening mood, which can be collected by contacting communications@Slough.gov.uk.

Haley Baldwin, from the Slough Allotment Federation, said: “I’m really looking forward to seeing some animals made of fruit and vegetables and look forward to seeing all the miniature gardens in seed trays.”

SBC cabinet member for environment and leisure Cllr Rob Anderson (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) said: “There really is something for everyone at the Slough Horticultural Show and it promises to be a great day out.

“I really can’t wait to see all the fantastic scarecrows and am looking forward to guessing what book or film they are from!”

Visit www.slough.gov.uk/sloughshow or call 07467 940893 for details.