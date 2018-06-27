Slough Borough Council warns residents following attempted cold caller scam

A warning to never give out bank details to cold callers claiming to work on behalf of the Slough Borough Council (SBC) has been issued after an attempted scam.

The message comes after a council tenant was contacted by a company called GSM, claiming to work on council tax rebates on behalf of SBC.

They asked the tenant for her bank details and the long number on her bank card, claiming she had a rebate of £4,000 which needed to be put in her account.

Luckily the tenant refused to give any information and hung up, before reporting the call to her bank and the council.

Cabinet member for housing Cllr Mohammed Nazir (Lab, Baylis and Stoke) said: “I would like to reinforce to our tenants and residents, that this is not the way the council does business. We would never call out of the blue and ask you for bank details.

“Luckily this story has a happy ending — this tenant was wary of the call she received and no money was taken from her account.

“However it could have turned into a nightmare if she had given her details.

“I would urge everyone to keep their wits about them if they receive calls like this in the future.”