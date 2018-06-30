One in nine Slough residents suffer from depression or anxiety, according to survey

One in nine people in Slough are living with depression or anxiety, according to a survey of GP patients.

The survey showed that the rate in Slough had increased by 2.9 per cent since 2015.

Figures from Public Health England show that 11.5 per cent of registered patients in the borough had at least one of the two mental health conditions at the start of last year.

However the town is still below the 13.7 per cent average for England and the 12.45 per cent rate across the South East.

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead had the eight lowest rate in the country, despite a 20 per cent rise since 2015.

Stephen Buckley, from mental health charity Mind, said: “As attitudes towards mental health improve and with it the understanding that help is available, we're going to see more and more people seek support.

“No matter where you live, it is important that everyone has access to quality mental health services, when they need them.”

The survey, conducted between January and March last year, shows that across England, 14.7 per cent of women said they suffered from anxiety or depression compared to 12.7 per cent of men.

It also suggested that people from more deprived areas are more likely to suffer from the conditions.

Mr Buckley said that the reasons for regional variations were unclear.

He added: "We do know that there are links between, for example, deprivation and mental wellbeing, so it may be that prevalence is genuinely higher in certain areas.

"On the other hand, more positively, it may be that in some places there is greater awareness that you can get some support from your GP for your mental health.

"Symptoms of mental health problems vary from person to person, but if you're experiencing depression you might feeling low, numb, worthless or without hope.

“Everyone experiences good days and bad days but if the feelings don't go away after a couple of weeks or keep returning, it could be a sign that you're experiencing a common mental health problem like depression or an anxiety disorder."