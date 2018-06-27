Officer followed procedure during crash which killed two Slough women, says IOPC

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation has concluded that a police officer involved in a collision in which two women from the Slough area died, had followed policy and procedure.

On January 23 this year, Ann Valley, 87 and Gwyneth DeCamps (formerly Dr Gwyneth Botherway), 88, were travelling in a Nissan Micra which was in a collision with an unmarked police car on the A4 Bath Road, Calcot.

The Thames Valley Police officer was on route to an emergency call in Reading in an unmarked police dog-handler vehicle which had its lights and sirens on when the crash occurred.

The IOPC’s investigation established that the officer’s account was consistent with the data obtained from the incident data recorder and wiriness accounts and said there was no indication of misconduct.

IOPC regional director Jonathan Green said: “The consequences of this incident were tragic and my thoughts are with both families and all those affected.

“After conducting a thorough investigation we found that the officer’s driving was in line with police policies for responding to emergency calls.

Inquests into the death of Mrs Valley and Mrs DeCamps will be held in due course.