Lifelong Slough Town FC fan passes away aged 88

Tributes have poured in for John Tebbit, a lifelong Slough Town FC devotee, who passed away this month.

The 88-year-old served as the club’s press officer and programme editor at various times throughout his life, contributing to the programme right up until last season.

Mr Tebbit, who died on Saturday, June 9, was a member of St Mary’s Church, Church Street, Slough, for over 50 years, where he sang bass in the choir, assisted as a server and gave readings.

An avid bookworm, he was fondly known for heading to his bookshelf in the middle of a chat and coming back with a book on the subject.

He spent much of his working life as a business travel consultant for Hogg Robinson. After retirement, he studied with the Open University and graduated with a BA Hons in History and Music.

Mr Tebbit loved classical music, jazz, folk and even steam engine recordings, which he would enjoy playing at full volume when home alone.

In his younger years he played left back for Old Paludians FC, where he earned a reputation for his ‘enthusiastic’ tackling and bony elbows and knees.

After leaving the club, he could still be found playing football with his young sons and their friends in the local park, never losing the joy he found in the tackle.

The father, grandfather and husband to wife Christine also supported Fulham FC, and used to make regular trips to Craven Cottage with his son or to meet friends.

He was also a keen cricket fan, supporting England and Worcestershire and would travel to the odd game during the summer.

A website paying tribute to Mr Tebbit said: “Amiable and kindly, it’s a testament to John that he had so many good friends and lasting friendships that he developed over the years.”

The Slough Town Supporters’ Trust said members were ‘devastated’ at the news of his death.

In a statement, the trust said: “John was an absolute gentleman who was willing to chat to anyone, very well liked by all who knew him and always ready with a story or a stat from the colourful history of the club.

“John was a familiar face around Slough Town FC through decades of good times and bad, and the trust through his various contributions to the club, including the programme, and will be sorely missed by everyone.”

Mr Tebbit’s funeral was being held at St Mary’s Church, yesterday (Thursday), followed by a wake at Arbour Park, home of Slough Town FC.