Building block fire in Slough High Street under investigation

05:26PM, Friday 29 June 2018
Firefighters tackled a blaze in a building block which was undergoing refurbishment in Slough High Street this morning (Friday).
Two crews were called from Slough Fire Station and one from Langley at about 7.08am.
Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire on the ground floor using one hose reel.
A Fire Investigation Officer was in attendance and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Crews were at the scene for around two and a half hours.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Kebab lovers have been warned to remain vigilant of mystery meat in the borough after councillors were told at a meeting on Monday that orders might not contain ‘what it says on the tin’.
A rapist who ‘took advantage of’ and ‘abducted’ his victim was jailed today.