    • Building block fire in Slough High Street under investigation

    Firefighters tackled a blaze in a building block which was undergoing refurbishment in Slough High Street this morning (Friday).

    Two crews were called from Slough Fire Station and one from Langley at about 7.08am.

    Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire on the ground floor using one hose reel.

    A Fire Investigation Officer was in attendance and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

    Crews were at the scene for around two and a half hours.

     

