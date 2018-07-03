In pictures: Cardboardia orchestra entertains Slough town centre

An orchestra made of cardboard amused and bemused shoppers in Slough High Street on Saturday.

The spectacle organised by arts consortium Home Slough, saw families create their own cardboard instruments and take part in two parades.

Cardboardia performances have been carried out all over the world including Moscow, Shanghai and London.

“The idea of Cardboardia is that it’s a country without borders,” said Home Slough director Ian Whitaker.

“There were some astonishing creations. We had a really diverse group of people coming in with their children, making different instruments,” said Ian.

“It was just really nice getting families working together.”

International artists and performers were on hand to help families with their cardboard creations and to take part in the performances.

People made their own sound effects but were accompanied by a giant playable organ, piano and drum kit and a digital hurdy-gurdy which creates sounds and a beat.

“We had great feedback coming from the families. Hopefully it feels like it was a great day for Slough,” said Ian.

Saturday’s festival was Home Slough’s fourth ‘Streets Alive’ installment – A series of arts festivals in the town centre which encourage audience participation.

The next expected installment will be a winter festival in December.