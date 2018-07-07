Pair swim 1km at Montem Leisure Centre for Prostate cancer charity

Two members of the Rotary Club of Langley and Iver each swam 1km at Montem Leisure last week, raising over £2,000 for a prostate cancer charity.

Jerri Rees, from North Park, Iver was diagnosed with prostate cancer a month ago, after he made his fundraising pledge for Prostate Cancer UK.

The 79-year-old was joined by fellow rotary member Angela Kirk, from Burroway Road, Langley, who took on the challenge at the swimming pool in Montem Lane on Thursday, June 28.

Breast cancer survivor Angela said she feels prostate cancer does not get the same level of publicity as breast cancer.

“It’s just as common in men,” added the 62-year-old, who wanted to raise awareness of the disease.

Angela said her friend had suffered setbacks due to the hormonal treatment he is undergoing.

“It slows him down, he’s tired all the time because he’s on this treatment. But he’s managed it,” she added.

“It was a good feeling, loads of people were supporting us and it was just one happy time really.”

Visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/SwimforProstateCancerUK to doante.