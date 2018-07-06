Councillors approve plans for two new hotels in Slough town centre

The regeneration of Slough took another step forward as councillors approved an application for two new town centre hotels.

The unused Slough Central Library site will be transformed into hotels run by the Marriott group as well as 64 one and two-bedroom homes and commercial units.

A block of 14 flats will also be built at the Alpha Street North car park as part of Slough Urban Renewal’s (SUR) commitment to providing affordable housing.

Jonathan Edwards, development manager at SUR, told a meeting of Slough Borough Council’s planning committee on Wednesday that attracting the international hotel group, Marriott, represented a coup for the town.

He said: “We should be proud of securing that because it didn’t go to Windsor, it didn’t go to Maidenhead, it came to Slough.

“As well as significantly enhancing Slough’s hotel offer, this project will generate considerable economic benefits with 60 direct jobs, additional employment and increased spending in the town centre.”

The development will include Marriott’s Moxy Hotel and a Residence Inn, with 244 rooms in total.

It forms part of SUR’s regeneration scheme which involves a partnership between the council and developers Morgan Sindall aimed at driving rejuvenation in the town.

Objectors from the nearby Cornwall House told councillors that the high-rise development would block out natural sunlight.

Concerns were also raised about both hotels offering unauthorised access but councillors were told a security system would be introduced to stop strangers wandering in from the streets.

Cllr Rayman Bains (Con, Upton) criticised the development’s ‘bulky’ design.

He said: “We know what potential Slough has and we should be picky about what these developments look like.”

After the meeting, he told the Express: “Both members and the public have expressed their concerns about its unimaginative, bulky and cheap design.”