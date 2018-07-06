Council issues safety advice warning residents to stay out of water in midst of heatwave

Slough Borough Council is asking residents to avoid the temptation of taking a dip in the town’s ponds, rivers and streams as the hot weather continues.

Even strong swimmers are vulnerable to cold water causing shock, debris under foot, sudden deep areas and fast flowing rivers and streams.

Councillor Rob Anderson, lead member for environment and leisure, said: “In this weather nothing seems better than some nice cool water but unfortunately with any open waterway there could be hidden dangers.

“We have some beautiful ponds at Herschel and Baylis Parks and streams and rivers meandering through many areas including Haymill, Cippenham Meadows, Salt Hill and more – but we cannot urge people strongly enough to enjoy these treasures from the banks and not in the water itself.

Mr Anderson also said that swimming in some areas can disrupt the habitats of wildlife.

He added: “We want all residents to enjoy the beautiful weather and enjoy our parks and open spaces – but please do so safely and don’t put yourselves in danger.”

Advice for anyone who sees someone in trouble in open water should call 999 immediately.