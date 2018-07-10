In pictures: School carnival raises money for charity

A carnival themed fate helped raise more than £3,000 towards a children’s charity on Friday.

Hundreds attended the event which was organised and held at Montem Academy in a bid to raise £10,000 for Save the Children which will go towards building a school in a developing country.

The school in Chalvey Grove, which is run by The Park Federation, joined up with other schools run by the trust and each held their own ‘Lark in the Park’ event in a bid to raise £10k overall.

Each year group represented a country or continent by dressing-up and took part in a carnival procession in front of parents and carers.

The carnival was opened by MP Tan Dhesi, the deputy Mayor of Slough Avtar Kaur Cheema and her consort Harpreet Kaur Cheema.

The fair started with food from around the world, pony and tractor rides, tug or war, limbo dancing and splat the teacher.

Pupils learnt all about life for children in developing countries and why raising money to build a school in a country where children are less fortunate is so important.

Dr. Martin Young, chief executive officer and Federation principal of The Park Federation said: “We want children at our schools to understand the challenges children in other parts of the world face and to get alongside their global peers and work with them to change the world for the better.”