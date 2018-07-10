Public consultation planned for Tower and Ashbourne House redevelopment plans

Residents are being asked for their views on the future development of the site of Tower House and Ashbourne House on Chalvey Park.

Slough Borough Council is holding a drop-in session for members of the public to view proposals to demolish the existing council owned blocks and build newer housing comprising of one, two and three bed homes and mews houses.

The council says the scheme will provide much needed social and affordable housing and will include a number of shared ownership properties to help first time buyers.

New areas of public, open space have also been included in the plans along with improved security.

Plans will be available to view at Chalvey Community Centre, The Green, on Tuesday, July 17, from 3pm to 7pm, and members of the project team will be on hand to answer questions.

SBC cabinet member for housing councillor Mohammed Nazir (Lab, Baylis and Stoke) said: “Tower and Ashbourne Houses have been home to many Slough residents over the years but they have now come to the end of their useful lives

“We are committed to delivering high quality, social and affordable housing in Slough and we’d like residents to help us shape our plans.”

A further public consultation event will be held in late autumn with a view to submit a planning application for the site by the end of the year.

Those unable to attend this month’s consultation event who wish to comment or ask for more information should email TandA@slough.gov.uk.