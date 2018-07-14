Lost loved ones remembered at 'touching' ceremony at Herschel Park

A ‘beautiful’ ceremony for families who have lost children was held at Herschel Park on Saturday, organised by Slough based charity the Vishaal Foundation.

In previous years, the foundation’s Little Angels services has seen loved ones release a balloon into the air in memory of each child.

However this year, organisers decided to replace the tradition with the planting of small windmills, after committee member and E Sargeant and Son Funerals manager Mark Clements pointed out the damage caused to the environment by balloons.

Parents, siblings, friends and family members had the chance to write heartfelt messages on a large board behind the windmills.

The event, which included a performance by Occasions Singers, was attended by the Mayor of Slough Cllr Paul Sohal, who helped release doves into the sky with two parents who gave speeches at the event.

One of the parents was stillbirth activist and founder of charity Grace in Action David Monteith.

Slough Borough Councillor Madhuri Bedi founded the charity in 2013 in memory of her newborn son Vishaal, who passed away in 2003.

She said: “We find that people come from far and wide. It’s part of this big family.

“No one would have wanted to be there, it’s really sad but they are still our children and we can still honour and remember and love them.

“It was just so beautiful, so peaceful, so touching, and everyone there got so much from it.”