Residents asked to share opinions on parish council review

A review into local democracy is being carried out by Slough Borough Council (SBC), which is asking residents to have their say.

The purpose of the community governance review is to look at ways the council can make local democracy more efficient and deliver services more effectively and conveniently.

The review will focus on parished areas of the borough — Britwell, Colnbrook and Wexham — but the council will also consider views from other areas.

It will look at whether parish councils should become larger, smaller or removed completely.

The review will also consider whether new parishes should be created and whether existing parishes could expand into new areas currently without a parish council — meaning some services would move from SBC to the new parish council.

SBC deputy leader Councillor Sabia Hussain (Lab, Central) said: “We are always keen to hear from residents on how we can make local democracy easier for them.

“This review could be your chance to shape how we deliver services in your local area, so if you live in a parish and have views on how it could be made better, do get in touch.

“Likewise if you don’t live in a parish but have strong community groups that link into local decision making, we’d love to hear from you too.”

Full details on the review and ways to share views can be found on www.slough.gov.uk/communitygovernancereview or by emailing communitygovernancereview@slough.gov.uk.

Drop in consultation sessions, attended by councillors, will be held at Wexham Court Parish Hall, Norway Drive on Tuesday, July 17 from 4pm to 7pm.

Another will be held at St Thomas Church, Vicarage Way, Colnbrook, on Thursday, May 19 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

A session was held for Britwell Parish Council on Tuesday, July 10.