Nominations open for Slough Youth Awards

Know a young person from Slough who inspires you? Nominations are now open for the Slough Youth Awards, which returns to The Curve on Thursday, November 8.

The awards celebrate and recognise the contributions youngsters make in the Slough community.

Nominations are open for young people aged 11 to 19 or up to 25 for people with learning difficulties or disabilities who live in Slough.

Groups can also be nominated.

The ceremony’s six categories are young artist, young environmentalist, young inspiration, young entrepreneur, young sportsperson and young volunteer of the year — in partnership with Slough Voluntary sector Awards.

Slough Borough Council cabinet member for children and education Cllr Shabnum Sadiq (Lab, Wexham Lea) said: “I am in awe of the many young people I meet everyday who are driving positive change across the borough.

“The Slough Youth Awards are the perfect way to recognise and celebrate these individuals’ dedication and commitment to the community.”

The awards arose from the Slough Youth Parliament’s manifesto commitment to raise the profile of young people in a positive way by celebrating their achievements.

The ceremony will also include performances showcasing the amazing talent of local young people.

Entry is free and the deadline for nominations is Friday, September 21 at 5pm.

Visit www.slough.gov.uk/SYA for more information or to make a nomination.