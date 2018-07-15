Apna Virsa celebrates 10 year anniversary

Hundreds of people showed off their best bhangra dance moves at the 10th anniversary celebration of Slough-based community group Apna Virsa.

The organisation, which runs art, cultural and health and wellbeing programmes celebrated a decade of work with an evening of dance performances, dhol drumming, music and a three-course meal at the Copthorne Hotel, in Cippenham Lane, on Saturday, June 30.

About 300 people attended the event, which saw members of the South Asian heritage group give presentations on what they have learned.

The event was hosted by UK immigration lawyer and host of TV show Legal Solutions Harjap Bhangal.

It was also attended by the Mayor of Slough, Cllr Paul Sohal.

The group used the celebration as a chance to launch its two-year Bhangra Chronicles project, which will explore the rich, cultural heritage of bhangra and gidha dance in Britain.

One bhangra demonstration ended with the entire audience joining in at the same time.

“It was amazing seeing the whole hall of people doing this routine,” said Apna Virsa project coordinator Seema Kamboj.

“People were overwhelmed, we got so much positive feedback.”

Visit http://apnavirsa. org.uk/ for more information.