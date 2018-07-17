Community groups join forces at SWAMI showcase in Slough

Communities were brought together at a showcase of charities and community groups in Slough town centre on Saturday.

A total of 14 stalls were set up by the town square as part of the Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead Initiative (SWAMI).

The project which seeks to unite community groups is driven by the Windsor and Maidenhead Community Forum, Slough Faith Partnership and Windsor Humanists and is in its second year.

Organisations represented included Slough based women’s group Meet and Mingle, the Slough 50 Plus Forum, Samaritans, male support group Men’s Matters and Alzheimer's Dementia Support.

The event, which included a Polish dance performance by the Lesna Polana dance group, was attended by the Mayor of Slough Cllr Paul Sohal (Lab, Wexham Lea) and MP for Slough Tan Dhesi.

Slough Faith Partnership secretary Emel Soylu said: “The main objective of the day is bringing community groups together.

“This is not about a particular faith or particular organisation. This is about diversity for the community organisations to pass their messages under the umbrella of SWAMI.”

Another SWAMI showcase will be held in Peascod Street, Windsor, on Saturday, July 28, from 11am to 3pm.