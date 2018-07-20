Loved ones of 11-year-old cancer patient raise nearly £3,800 for Wexham Park Hospital

The family and friends of an 11-year-old boy undergoing treatment for a rare cancer have raised almost £3,800 for the teams caring for him at Wexham Park Hospital.

Luke Wilson, from Langley, was diagnosed with T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma, a type of blood cancer, in December last year.

His family had noticed that the lymph glands in his neck were swollen and his voice had changed so they took him to see their GP.

It was the beginning of what is expected to be a three-year treatment journey for Luke, with care shared between Wexham Park Hospital in Slough and the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

A month into his treatment Luke’s family were amazed to hear that he was in complete remission, but he will still need to continue his care until 2020 to minimise the chances of the cancer returning.

Luke’s mum, Julie Wilson, said: “The care that we have received so far by both John Radcliffe and especially Dr Johanna Aspel and the community nurses at Wexham has been amazing and we can’t thank them enough for the support they have given us.

“Our friends and family wanted to show their gratitude by raising funds for Wexham Park’s paediatric assessment unit and Ward 24, the children’s ward, so that this level of care could continue for other patients like Luke.”

Zoe Morgan, the mother of one of Luke’s friends, set up a JustGiving web page for donations for a team of fundraisers, who on March 17 braved the freezing temperatures for the Black Park 5km Park Run.

Luke was there to cheer them on, although he was not well enough to take part.

Luke and Julie visited Wexham Park Hospital on Thursday, June 28 to present the hospital team with the money, some of which will be used to buy televisions, DVD players and DVDs for children to watch with their families .

Paediatric consultant Dr Johanna Aspel said: “We are so grateful to receive such a generous donation and would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who helped to raise this fantastic sum of money.

“We will use the funds to further improve facilities for children in our care and to make their stay in hospital as comfortable as possible.”