Multi-lingual telephone befriending service launched in Slough

A free befriending service which pairs up isolated people over the phone with volunteers who speak their language has been launched in Slough.

The Multilingual Telephone Befriending Service, part of National Lottery funded community project Building Futures Together, sees people in need of a chat referred to volunteers who speak their language.

Having previously worked for the Royal Voluntary Service, the new befriending service’s founder Nasreen Akhtar said she noticed a lack of people from certain ethnic minority groups taking up the service.

“We didn’t have people with language skills which was a big barrier to working with clients,” she said.

After doing some research in the area, she spotted that there was a demand for a multilingual befriending service in Slough.

“I was seeing people who are going through problems who have no one to talk to. A lot of people were lonely and isolated.”

Nasreen decided to set up the Building Futures Together project and arranged training for volunteers on a number of topics, including interpreting, domestic violence awareness and public services.

Training has gone on for the past few months, but the befriending service, whose running costs are covered by Slough Borough Council, launched two weeks ago.

Clients are often lonely or isolated and may need to speak to volunteers about a variety of complex issues.

Nasreen said the service has given one client who was suffering from domestic violence the chance to flag the abuse she was going through, before volunteers signposted her to a domestic violence service.

Nasreen, who previously worked as a customer service manager for Slough Borough Council, says many of the volunteers themselves felt isolated before signing up and have made connections through their training.

“We’ve had people who are isolated, who have said the last three months have changed my life. It’s helped in so many different ways,” she added.

The service is open to more volunteers. Contact ftenquiry@gmail.com or call 01753 555650 for more information.