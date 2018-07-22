Slough Borough Council cabinet members sign up for Slough 5K Fun Run

Every member of Slough Borough Council’s cabinet will be lacing up their trainers this October, having signed up to walk, jog or run this year’s Slough 5K Fun Run.

The event will take place on Sunday, October 14, on the same day as the Slough Half Marathon, which returns to the borough following an 18 year hiatus.

The five kilometre course starts and finishes at the Salt Hill Park and takes participants through Baylis and Godolphin parks.

Cabinet member for environment and leisure Councillor Rob Anderson (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) said: “The Slough Borough Council cabinet is leading by example and showing their support for this fantastic event by dusting off their trainers and getting active in our town.”

Places cost £5 per adult and £3 per child or £10 for a family of two adults and two children.

Registration opens at 8.30am and runners must register at least 30 minutes before the 9.15am start time of 9.15am.

All race finisher swill receive a medal and goodie bag.

Visit www.slough.gov.uk/leisure-parks-and-events/5k-fun-run.aspx to book a place or visit www.slough.gov.uk/leisure-parks-and-events/volunteering-at-slough-half-marathon.aspx to register as a volunteer for the event.