Slough shop fined for stocking illicit cigarettes and tobacco

SLOUGH CENTRAL: A shop found with more than 100 illicit tobacco pouches and cigarette packs with coloured branding and foreign warning labels has been lumped with costs exceeding £12,000.

On September 21, 2017 Slough Trading Standards carried out a crackdown on shops selling illegal cigarettes in the borough.

In September, a Slough Trading Standards tobacco detection dog discovered three cigarette packs and one pouch of rolling tobacco which were illegal to sell in the UK at Sklep Familijny Continental Food, Slough High Street.

More illicit tobacco was seized when officers caught a shop assistant attempting to dispose of a sports bag containing 127 packets of various branded cigarettes into a commercial bin.

a total of 140 packets of cigarettes and one rolling tobacco pack were seized and send to trademark owners for analysis.

The rolling tobacco pouch and some cigarettes were counterfeit, while others were genuine but were intended for the Ukrainian, Belorussian and Polish markets — carrying foreign health warnings and contravening the UK’s plain packaging law.

Family Continental Foods Ltd director, Sarow Hashim Mohammed, was formally interviewed in November and said the tobacco had been bought in by an employee who no longer worked for the company, without his knowledge.

On a return visit in December, Trading Standards noted there was no statutory A3 tobacco notice on display.

The company pleaded guilty to the offences at Reading Magistrates’ Court on July 6 and was fined £7,100, told to pay costs of £5000 and an £170 victim surcharge.

The shop has not been banned from selling tobacco.