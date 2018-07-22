St Anthony's Catholic Primary School teacher retires after 54 years

A standing ovation was given at the leaving presentation of a teacher at St Anthony’s Catholic Primary School, who is retiring after 54 years of service.

Lucyna Cieplowska was sent a Papal Blessing from Pope Francis on Monday in recognition of her lifetime commitment to education.

The Mayor of Slough, Cllr Paul Sohal (Lab, Wexham Lea), attended a presentation at the Farnham Road school to present Mrs Cieplowska with a certificate from the council.

Mrs Cieplowska, who began teaching at the school in 1964, served as acting head of the school in the year she joined.

During her years in the town she arranged food supplies for the homeless and for families in need at Christmas.

She is proactive member of both St Anthony’s RC Church, next to the school, and the Polish Roman Catholic Church of Divine Mercy in Pitts Road.

“St Anthony’s has been a very big part of my life,” said Mrs Cieplowska, who is regularly greeted by former pupils in the borough.

Liz Soton, a teacher at the school and early pupil of Mrs Cieplowska, said: “She is inspiration and, without realising it, planted the seed for teaching within me. I feel honoured to carry on her legacy.”​