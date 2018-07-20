Homeless people 'empowered' by Slough litter pick

Homeless people and volunteers took to Slough town centre on Sunday to take part in a litter pick and gardening project.

A total of nine rubbish bags were filled up by 10 homeless people, a PCSO and four volunteers from Slough Outreach, who covered part of the High Street, the area surrounding The Curve and Church Street.

The team set off after Slough Outreach’s weekly homeless support service, which runs every Sunday in Mackenzie Square at 10am.

Litter pickers and bags were provided to the team by Slough Borough Council.

The squad then went to St Mary’s Church in Church Street and did some gardening with equipment provided by B&Q.

Slough Outreach founder Shin Dhother said the idea was first suggested by service users, who started helping volunteers clean up after a support session.

“It was all coming from them, they wanted to be a part of it,” said Shin.

“They feel empowered and one of my aims is to empower these people.”

Shin says the session helped tackle some common prejudices about homeless people and added that Slough Outreach hopes to hold regular litter picks.

One of the homeless people, who did not want to be named, said: “I got to make new friends. I had a good time doing the litter pick, taking away the rubbish for the community.

“This is such a good project and I want to get involved in this more regularly. I can't wait to tell my friends and support worker of what I have done today.”

The group is looking for more volunteers. It does not accept cash donations but would instead prefer supplies like food and clothing.

Visit http://sloughoutreach.org/ for details.