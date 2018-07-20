Council to conduct feasibility study into Slough Regeneration Campus

A feasibility study will be completed, looking into ways to create more skilled workers in Slough.

Slough Borough Council has set its sights on establishing a ‘Slough Regeneration Campus’, which will help the town deliver its ambitious regeneration projects.

Councillors discussed the idea during a meeting of the council’s cabinet on Monday.

Cllr Rob Anderson, (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) cabinet member for environment and services, said the town was suffering from a lack of skills and qualified workers and urged the council to focus on addressing the issue.

He said: “I see this as potentially the single biggest thing hampering us going forward in the next few years in terms of skills and bodies.

“I’ve experienced in the last week or so, with both the council and in a private capacity, seeing people struggle for all sorts of reasons to find people to come and do a job because there just aren’t people there.”

He added that a drop in migrant workers following the UK’s exit from the European Union could see a further reduction of skilled and unskilled workers, possibly driving costs up for the town’s regeneration projects.

The council is hoping the establishment of a Slough Regeneration Campus could provide more training for apprentices, tackle a shortage of workers in the construction industry and give residents better career options.

Council leader Cllr James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) added: “We have a national shortage and a huge amount of infrastructure work requiring expertise and Slough could be a really interesting niche hub for taking all that stuff forward.”

The meeting took place at St. Martin’s Place.