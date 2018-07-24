Slough engineering company hosts STEM event for secondary school students

Technology and engineering company Emerson hosted a ‘We Love STEM’ event at its Slough facility this month to inspire the next generation of engineers.

Students aged 11 and 12 from Burnham Grammar School, Beaconsfield School, Bourne End Academy and St Michael’s Catholic School in High Wycombe attended the Edinburgh Avenue site to learn how science, technology, engineering and maths subjects can be put into practice.

Visitors took part in activities which tied in with their physics and chemistry syllabuses, including building a dynamo-powered torch.

They were also toured around the site, observed what happens in the engineering research and development department and saw how Emerson’s products are used in oil, gas and power generation.

The event on Wednesday, July 11, was organised by members of Emerson’s women in STEM organisation.

Emerson finance director Beverley Watson said: “Nationally there are too few children, especially girls, wanting to take STEM subjects.

“However, through its exciting outreach days, Emerson hopes to inspire the next generation of scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians.”