Club for charitable runners comes to Slough

A community of runners who combine getting fit with doing good deeds has been started in Slough.

Members of GoodGym will stop off on their runs to help community organisations and to support isolated older people with one-off tasks they cannot do on their own.

The first Slough group run will take place on Monday, July 30 from the Salt Hill Activity Centre in Salt Hill Park to Temple Wood in Chalvey.

GoodGym is a national scheme running in 43 areas in England and Wales.

Runners in Slough will run 4km in total and then work alongside the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT) to clear rubbish and overhanging brambles from the wetlands.

The work is part of a wider effort to help the WWT to develop a new pocket park.

Runners will meet weekly at the centre on Mondays at 6.30pm and will be able to store items at the centre’s lockers before heading off.

Members will initially focus on larger group activities but will branch out later in the year to include smaller group and single person sessions.

SBC cabinet member for health and social care Cllr Natasa Pantelic (Lab, Cippenham Meadows) said: “It’s a wonderful way to promote greater civic action and build community cohesion and volunteer runners receive the added benefit of improved physical and mental health and wellbeing.”

Cllr Rob Anderson, cabinet member for environment and leisure, added: “We can’t wait for our local residents to come together to do great things while getting and staying fit.”

GoodGym founder Ivo Formley said: “GoodGym is a really easy way to integrate doing something for your community into your exercise.

“If you’re already running then it can only take 15 minutes to change your route slightly and drop in to visit an isolated older person.

“If you’ve never really considered running before or lack the motivation, then the community that GoodGym provides and the different reasons to run can be a really easy route in.

Visit www.goodgym.org/slough to sign up.

Community and charity groups who would like to benefit from weekly free volunteer tasks should email manjit@goodgym.org.