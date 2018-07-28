Meet and Mingle members learn how cycle after 13 week course

Several women from Slough have learned to ride a bike for the first time following a free 13 week bike course organised by women’s support group Meet and Mingle.

The course saw women divided up into beginner, intermediate and advanced groups run by instructors from Cycle Experience — tuition was paid for by Slough Borough Council.

As cyclists progressed they moved on from the confides of Salt Hill Park’s tennis courts to the roads nearby.

Group member Prafula Davda said: “I was a total novice, the slowest, timid learner.

“I fell down twice while dismounting, there were aches and pains from holding the handles rigidly, scooting for weeks.

“It was a struggle and perhaps frustrating at times, still not being able to ride.

“But eventually, I just rode the bike! An instructor gave an initial push and let go, running beside me for safety. “I experienced the joy of a baby taking its first few steps independently.”

Meet and Mingle founder Aksa Marshal said: “I’m really impressed and so proud of my ladies.

“There were so many who moved on to cycling on their own, it has been an amazing 13 weeks.”

More tuition is being funded for five weeks between September and October.

Visit www.meetandmingle.co.uk for details.