Slough Borough Council appoints Josie Wragg as new chief executive

A new chief executive for Slough Borough Council (SBC) was appointed by councillors, who voted unanimously at a meeting last night (Tuesday).

Josie Wragg is currently director of customer services and localities at Wokingham Borough Council and has had a career in local government spanning almost 30 years.

Mrs Wragg joined Wokingham Borough Council in 1998 as a policy manager, going on to hold senior positions in strategic partnerships, community sustainability and environment.

SBC leader Cllr James Swindlehurst said: “I am absolutely delighted to welcome Josie to Slough. I would like to be the first to congratulate Josie on her appointment and I look forward to her taking up this important leadership role.

“Josie is dedicated to public service and shares my belief that our staff are our best and most important asset.

“We went through a rigorous recruitment process to make sure we selected the best candidate and I am confident Josie will help us achieve our exciting vision for Slough.”

Mrs Wragg’s appointment was approved by councillors in Part Two of a full council meeting at The Curve, William Street, which was closed to press and public.

Nigel Pallace will continue as interim chief executive and will remain in the council for a short period to support Mrs Wragg after she settles into her new post in the autumn.

Cllr Swindlehurst added: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Nigel for the excellent work he has done in leading our organisation and helping us address the current batch of challenges and change we face, as we work to improve the borough.

“Slough has greatly benefited from his knowledge and wealth of experience.”

The council has been without a permanent chief executive since Ruth Bagley left for reasons unknown to the public in December 2016, fetching a renumeration package of £224,179 excluding pension contributions for 2016/17 — according to the Taxpayer’s Alliance.

Former interim chief executive Roger Parkin was due to take the permanent post until councillors rejected his appointment in November amid concerns over the transparency of the selection process and Mr Parkin’s behaviour and performance.

Mrs Wragg said: “I am genuinely delighted to be joining Slough Borough Council as their new chief executive.

“As I progressed through the interview process I learned about and witnessed the incredible work currently underway at the council and the ambitions staff have for the borough’s residents.

“I am passionate about public service and am excited about the challenges this role brings.

“Slough is a vibrant and ever-changing town and I feel fortunate to have the privilege of helping shape its future. I look forward to joining the council in the coming months.”

Mrs Wragg has a Masters in government and politics, lives in Buckinghamshire and is married with two children.