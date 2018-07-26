Councillors discuss First World War centenary celebration plans

Plans for centenary celebrations to mark the end of the First World War were discussed at a Slough Borough Council (SBC) meeting on Tuesday.

At the full council meeting at The Curve in William Street, the council’s Conservative Group submitted a motion calling for the cleaning of war memorials.

The motion from Cllr Dexter Smith (Con, Colnbrook with Poyle) also called for a cross party committee including representatives from SEGRO, the Royal British Legion, the Indian Ex-Serviceman’s Association and other charities and organisations.

Cllr Smith referenced Slough’s industrial history and how an army vehicle repair plant built in 1918 was a precursor to the Slough Trading Estate, owned by SEGRO.

SBC leader Cllr James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) said the council hired a specialist cleaning company who started work on the town’s memorials on July 5 and that plans are underway for celebrations on November 11, featuring full sized Tommy silhouettes.

An evening event in Salt Hill Park is being planned as well as a parade and service in the morning.

Cllr Swindlehurst was criticised for not informing the Conservative Group by Cllr Smith, who said: “The fact that the Conservative Group wasn’t informed of what the council claims to do, I think demonstrates some of the gulf there is of even getting a bi-partisan approach.”

The council leader said it was not a party political issue and that the plans were part of his civic responsibilities.

He added: “I didn’t tell the Labour group, they’re as ignorant as you on this.”