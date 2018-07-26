Man missing after swimming in Jubilee River

Police have warned of the dangers of swimming in the river, after a man went missing while swimming in the Jubilee River yesterday evening (Wednesday).

At 7.25pm, officers received a report that a man believed to be in his twenties had entered the water near the weir at Windsor Road and experienced difficulties while swimming.

He was with a group of friends and was not seen to get out of the river.

Officers have been carrying out enquiries and searching along the riverbank to locate him and have been working closely with the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The man is approximately 6ft, has dark brown hair and was wearing denim shorts with no top on at the time of his disappearance.

Inspector Michelle Kneale, based at Maidenhead Police Station, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who saw a man in difficulties in the river or who has any information about this incident.

“We are extremely concerned for this man’s welfare and are continuing our extensive enquiries to locate him as soon as possible.

“I would also like to remind everyone not to swim in the river — there is a weir in this part and the currents are extremely dangerous.

“As tempting as it may be in the warmer weather, rivers contain hazards below the water’s surface which sometimes cannot be seen, so I would urge everyone to always think carefully about staying safe.”

Anyone with information should call Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 1285 25/7.