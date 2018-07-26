Slough Borough Council completes town centre headquarters purchase

The location of Slough Borough Council’s new town centre headquarters has been confirmed.

The council completed the purchase of 25, Windsor Road, on the corner of Herschel Street, on Tuesday.

The six-storey building was bought from Observatory House (Jersey) Ltd.

It is not yet known how much the council has spent on the new headquarters.

A Slough Borough Council spokesman said: “Under the terms of the sale contract the council has agreed to not disclose the financial terms beyond what is required by law.”

A statement from council leader Cllr James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) said: “A series of formal officer reports setting out the plans and preparations to occupy our new headquarters are scheduled to be brought to the council’s October cabinet meeting for decision and implementation.”