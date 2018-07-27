SITE INDEX

    • Firefighters rescue Jack Russell from storm drain

    Firefighters rescued a Jack Russell last night (Thursday), after it became trapped in a storm drain at a disused golf course near Stoke Road.

    A fire engine from Slough Fire Station and a heavy rescue unit from Reading were called to the disused Lanes Golf Course at 9pm, where firefighters located the dog using specialist equipment.

    Firefighters used shovels to make cracks in the pipe and free the dog, which was stuck about three feet underground.

    The dog was rescued unharmed and returned to its owner.

