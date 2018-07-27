Pensioner still waiting for asbestos removal from flat two months after discovery

Asbestos in the flat of an elderly and visually impaired man is yet to be removed more than two months after it was discovered.

Raymond Rackley, who is 71 years old and partially sighted, contacted Slough Borough Council in April after he noticed his airing cupboard was leaking.

When the council contractor Osborne visited his flat in Pennine Road in May, it discovered asbestos in the walls and ceiling.

In a letter seen by the Express, Slough Borough Council and Osborne wrote Mr Rackley a letter saying the asbestos would be removed on Tuesday, May 15, but according to Mr Rackley nobody showed up.

The asbestos has still yet to be removed more than two months later, and Mr Rackley has been living in the flat the whole time.

The asbestos is now scheduled to be removed on Tuesday, July 31.

Mr Rackley has lived in the flat for 38 years, and because Pennine Road was the first road to be built in his estate, he is worried that other buildings in the area could also be affected.

Since the asbestos was discovered in May, workers from Slough Borough Council, Osborne and European Asbestos have visited the flat on several occasions, taking photographs and samples of the asbestos without removing any of it.

Parts of his ceiling and walls have been stripped away, and one of his radiators was removed.

Mr Rackley has been forced to put his bedding in bags and remove it from his bedroom to prevent it from coming into contact with asbestos dust.

Mr Rackley believes that Slough Borough Council should redecorate his entire flat after the asbestos is removed.

He said: “They are just messing me around.

“So many people are meant to turn up but most of them don’t show up. I am hoping that I will be transferred out of my flat until after it is removed.”

A Slough Borough Council spokeswoman said: “We would like to apologise for the delay in completing the asbestos removal at Mr Rackley’s property. The original appointment was made for 19 July, but unfortunately this had to be cancelled as Osborne was undergoing a change in contractor.

“A new appointment has been made for July 31 and for plastering on August 2.

“We apologise for the delay and inconvenience to our tenant and have been in touch to update him on the new

appointments.”