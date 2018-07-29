Electric bus trial carried out in Slough

A trial of Thames Valley Buses’ first electric bus has been carried out in Slough.

The single deck Green Line 703 bus ran from Slough to Heathrow Airport and between Windsor, Legoland and Bracknell.

The two week trial, which finished yesterday (Saturday), featured a bus emitting zero tail pipe emissions and no engine noise or vibration, resulting in smoother journey and a reduced environmental impact.

The electric bus acted as one of the four vehicles operating on the daily 703 route.

For the purposes of the trial, a small fuel powered generator was temporarily installed alongside Slough bus station to charge the bus overnight, but in regular mainstream operation the bus would be charged by a rapid electric vehicle (EV) charger, connected directly to the power grid.

Slough Borough Council is aiming to improve air quality in the borough by introducing an electric bus route on the A4 Slough Mass Rapid Transit (SMaRT) dedicated bus lane.

Cabinet member for planning and transport Cllr Martin Carter (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) said Slough has some of the highest numbers of ultra low emission vehicles registrations in the country and a well used EV network.

He said there has also been a rise in the number of hybrid and electric vehicles being used across the borough and that the council is rolling out more EV chargers.

“Slough is in a unique position to drive the change to electric motoring and will ensure we lead by example," he added.

Thames Valley Buses chief executive Martijn Gilbert said: “Electric bus technology is advancing at a rapid pace and we know that a greener future, with reduced transport emissions, is really important to our customers and stakeholders.