Exhibition on Sikh soldiers launched in Slough

A free exhibition honouring the proud military tradition of Sikhs was launched at Khalsa Primary School over the weekend.

The Sikh Martial History exhibition, curated by the Legacy of Valour Society, covers centuries of history through the eyes of Sikh soldiers.

The exhibition at the Wexham Road school, paid for by the Heritage Lottery Fund, was opened for a private viewing on Saturday and to the public on yesterday (Sunday)

Special guests on Saturday included Ravi Singh, founder of Slough based charity Khalsa Aid and 107-year-old marathon runner Fauja Singh.

MP for Slough Tan Dhesi also attended, along with historians, Armed Forces members and more.

Society chairman Inderpal Singh Dhanjal said: “People were quite impressed in terms of the comprehensiveness of the exhibition.”

Material includes Sikh solders’ sacrifices fighting alongside the British in both world wars, the Khalsa warrior spirit and the establishment of a Sikh kingdom in Punjab.

Inderpal said Sikh soldiers were buried in 403 cemeteries in 35 countries after the First World War, and 280 cemeteries in 50 countries after the Second World War but says the faith’s martial record is often overlooked in British and Indian schools.

“This exhibition is trying to redress that gap in the education systems,” he added.

The display is open to the public every day from 11am to 7pm until Sunday, August 12.