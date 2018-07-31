Firefighters respond to overheated factory circuit

06:05PM, Tuesday 31 July 2018
A factory in Fairlie Road in Slough had to halt production this morning (Tuesday) after firefighters were called to an overheated circuit with smoke billowing from it.
Firefighters from Slough Fire Station were called to the scene at about 11am and isolated the electricity supply after a circuit breaker overheated and started emitting smoke.
No one was injured.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A body of a young male has been recovered from Slough’s Jubilee River.
At least five schools in Slough are closed today (Monday) because they have no water supply.