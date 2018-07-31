SITE INDEX

    • Firefighters respond to overheated factory circuit

    A factory in Fairlie Road in Slough had to halt production this morning (Tuesday) after firefighters were called to an overheated circuit with smoke billowing from it.

    Firefighters from Slough Fire Station were called to the scene at about 11am and isolated the electricity supply after a circuit breaker overheated and started emitting smoke.

    No one was injured.

