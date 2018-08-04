Louis Baylis Trust grant helps Slough Shopmobility stay open

A service helping people with mobility issues get around town was brought back from the brink of closing last year with the help of a grant from the Louis Baylis Trust.

Slough Shopmobility was facing shutting down at the end of December as it had a £10,000 funding gap.

Slough Community Transport, which runs the service, received a £1,000 grant from the Louis Baylis Trust, a £5,000 grant from E Sargeant and Son Funeral Directors and £2,000 from Slough Council for Voluntary Services.

A further £2,000 was raised through fundraising activities.

Slough Community Transport service development manager Steph Simonetti said: “We just didn’t have the money to keep it going anymore.

“I had posters made already to put in the window to say we had closed down.

“It was all very sad in the office because we thought that was it.”

The service had started looking into selling off its equipment right up until the end of the year when funding was secured.

Slough Shopmobility has 12 electric scooters for people to hire as well as a large number of manual wheelchairs.

It also provides a service where staff go out with shoppers to provide them with any help and support they might need.

“The people who use our service they consistently tell us they couldn’t come out if they weren’t able to get a scooter,” added Steph.

Visit https://www.sloughcommunitytransport.com or contact scts-steph@outlook.com or 01753 691131 for more information.