Plans for new data centre approved by councillors

Plans for a data centre expected to create hundreds of new jobs were approved at a Slough Borough Council (SBC) planning committee meeting last night (Wednesday).

An application was made by SEGRO PLC, the owners of the Slough Trading Estate, for a data centre which will be pre-let to United States data firm CyrusOne, which would operate 24 hours a day throughout the year.

Speaking on behalf of developers Barton Willmore, senior planner Jessica Evans said that CyrusOne wanted to make ‘a significant investment in Slough’ and were attracted to the trading estate due to its power and broadband supply and its security.

She said that the development next to the Westgate Retail Park would create £6.2m in economic output and 68 operational jobs as well as 200 IT support and construction jobs in the project’s first five months.

Council officers said that the noise produced by the centre’s emergency generators would be ‘negligible’ and would be unlikely to disturb residents close to the site at 225 Bath Road.

Councillors at the meeting at St Martins Place, Bath Road agreed to delegate the proposals for the planning manager to approve or refuse.

This means councillors expect the plans to be approved unless the planning manager cannot resolve certain technicalities.