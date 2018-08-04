Kind-hearted joggers take part in GoodGym launch in Slough

People who want to do good deeds for the community while keeping fit are invited to join a scheme which launched in Slough on Monday.

GoodGym, a scheme spreading across the UK, sees members running between one and five kilometres to a different destination every week to lend a helping hand.

On Monday, 29 runners ran from the Salt Hill Activity Centre in Salt Hill Park to Temple Wood in Chalvey to help the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT) clear rubbish and overhanging brambles, as part of a project to create a pocket park.

Group Run Trainer Manjit Birk said the runners ‘absolutely loved it’.

“They said they felt that going out and doing something for the community, that’s what sold it to them,” she added.

Runners will meet at Salt Hill Park every Monday evening at 6.30pm.

Next week’s task will be gardening for The Parvaaz Project in Northampton Avenue, a centre for young people and adults with special educational needs.

Runners will also have opportunities to take on specific tasks for elderly and socially isolated people or to keep them company once a week.

Visit www.goodgym.org for details.