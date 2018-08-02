Councillors approve plans for Church Street tower containing shops and flats

An application for a six-storey building in Church Street with a mix of flats and retail units was approved by Slough Borough Council’s planning committee last night (Wednesday).

The 140 square metre space would feature retail units on the ground floor and 36 residential flats on the upper floors.

The application by Flexton Developments features undercroft parking for 14 cars and five motorcycles as well as 25 cycle spaces, which planning officers said was adequate due to nearby transport links.

Officers say the ground floor should be for retail rather than open commercial use to prevent residents being disturbed by smells from restaurants or noise from bars.

Councillor Ted Plenty (Lab, Langley St Mary’s) said: “I know in this street there’s one or two shops in there, but the High Street is dying, there’s no shops particularly close and having a retail unit on its own doesn’t strike me as being the most feasible of things. I wonder if we’re being a bit restrictive.”

Other commercial uses could be possible but separate applications would be required.

Councillors at the meeting at St Martins Place, Bath Road agreed to delegate the application to the planning manager to approve or refuse, with the expectation it will be approved.