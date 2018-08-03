In pictures: Playday 2018 and #ReachOut campaign launch at Salt Hill Park

A celebration of play and a campaign launch to reduce loneliness and isolation was held at Salt Hill Park on Wednesday.

Playday is a national day celebrating children’s right to play and the importance it has on their lives.

To mark the occasion, Slough Borough Council (SBC) hosted an event featuring a range of activities including face painting, sports challenges, face painting, a parkour competition and more.

Members of Active Slough, an SBC team promoting exercise, and sport club representatives were on hand to tell people about opportunities in the borough.

“It was a really good day. We were blessed with the beautiful weather,” said active communities officer Ciaran Crean.

“What we’re trying to highlight is it isn’t just about these one off days,” he added.

He said there are about 80 sports and activity sessions in Slough every week for all ages and abilities.

Several organisations including Youth Engagement Slough and Home Start Slough had stalls at the park.

The day also included the launch of #ReachOut, an online campaign by the Slough Wellbeing Board spreading awareness of loneliness and isolation.

Youngsters and parents were asked to write a pledge, such as speaking to their grandparents once a week or spending more time with a friend.

SBC cabinet member for health and social care Natasa Pantelic (Lab, Cippenham Meadows) said: “We want to reduce the likelihood of someone becoming lonely or isolated in our town and ensure they are able to access support when they need it.

“We are encouraging residents to be alert to this possibility and provide help and support to neighbours, friends and families at the right time.

“I also encourage everyone to support their local charities and community groups to help tackle this issue.”