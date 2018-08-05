Pets corner: Zeppelin at RSPCA Hillingdon

Say hello to our very handsome 10-year-old Zeppelin, who is looking for love and a lap.

After being trapped in a garage for some weeks, Zeppelin was in a rather poor state when he came to us.

He has now fully recovered from his ordeal and is a wonderfully relaxed gentleman who loves lounging around and being pampered. Being long haired, he will need regular grooming.

He gets on well with other cats and would be fine with other pets and calm children.

For more information, please call the RSPCA Hillingdon branch on 01895 833417 or online at www.rspca hillingdonclinic.org.uk