Slough Borough Council warns shoppers about 'dangerous' and illegal skin lightening creams on sale in town

‘Dangerous’ skin-lightening creams have been found on sale in Slough town centre.

A number of the creams, many of which contained the banned substance hydroquinone, were seized by Slough Trading Standards.

Esapharma Movate and Caro Light were brands that contained the substance and seized by the council.

Creams with the ingredient, which is proven to be harmful, can cause permanent skin damage.

The council have urged shoppers to be cautious when buying skin lightening creams.

Many of the seized products also failed to disclose their country of origin, as required by European Law.

Councillor Pavitar K Mann, cabinet member for regulation and consumer protection, said: “The sale of illegal skin-lightening products in our town is very worrying. These products are banned and damaging to people’s health.

“I implore local shoppers not to purchase skin-lightening products over the counter. If anyone has purchased a bottle listing hydroquinone as one of its ingredients, they should stop using the product immediately.

“I hope these recent seizures serve as a warning to those traders peddling banned substances to unsuspecting shoppers. Our trading standards team will not hesitate to take action against traders who sell these dangerous and illegal products.”

Approved skin-lightening products should only be used under medical supervision.

If you have any concerns about a banned or counterfeit cosmetic product, or to report a trader selling illegal items, contact Trading Standards by calling the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 040506.

The council was unable to name the premises/traders involved due to an ongoing investigation.