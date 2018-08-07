Slough Outreach launches bike workshop scheme for homeless

A weekly workshop teaching homeless people maintenance skills and providing bikes to those in need was launched in Slough on Sunday.

The scheme is being run by homeless volunteer project Slough Outreach and will be held at St Mary’s Church in Church Street every Sunday from about 2pm.

Slough Outreach’s service users will man the bike maintenance station, with the aim of picking up new skills and raising awareness of homelessness.

“What we want to do is get these people to become part of society and find out what their needs are,” said Slough Outreach founder Shin Dhother.

Any bike owners are free to bring their bike to the workshop to have work done for free.

All donated bikes are marked and registered with Thames Valley Police.

“All of the people that we’ve donated the bikes to are so proud of their bikes,” said Slough Outreach volunteer Honey Zaheer.

She said that a lack of accessible transport is often a big obstacle for homeless people.

Maidenhead Cycle Hub has agreed to donate bikes for the project and one of its mechanics has offered to teach service users.

The cycling charity’s manager Julie Lyons said: “What we want to see is more people cycling in the community.”

“I think it’s really good that we can help each other. Whatever we can do to help them the better. “