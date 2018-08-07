Wasp spider spotted in Salt Hill Park

A bright coloured breed of spider which is spreading across the UK due to rising temperatures was spotted at a family fun day in Slough on Wednesday.

The wasp spider is a relative newcomer to the UK, having first been recorded in Britain in the 1920s.

One of the spiders, which mimics the appearance of wasps to deter predators, was spotted in Salt Hill Park during Slough Borough Council’s Playday 2018 event.

A nature survey for youngsters, organised by the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust and led by Imperial College London masters students, was being carried out when the spider was spotted.

WWT Working Wetlands Conservation Officer Claire Hutchinson said: “Even if you know nothing about nature, surveys are a great way of learning how to identify some common plants and animals that live in the park, and a way of spotting something more unusual — like a wasp spider.”

A total of 45 species —10 plants and 35 animals including bugs, fish, birds and mammals — were discovered in the small area of the park and stream which was surveyed.

A spokeswoman for the trust said that due to rising temperatures, wasp spiders are moving further north.

According to the Wildlife Trusts the spider is not dangerous.