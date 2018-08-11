Slough Youth Parliament represents town's youngsters at national conference

Young politicians from Slough Youth Parliament (SYP) joined fellow youth parliament members from across the country at an annual conference at the University of Nottingham.

Between Friday, July 27 and Sunday, July 29, members participated in a range of workshops, talks, networking sessions and debates on national policy.

Slough’s UK Youth Parliament (UKYP) and SYP representative Raakhi Sharma, 17, attended the conference organised by the British Youth Council, to help select the 10 key issues that will form this year’s Make Your Mark ballot.

Make Your Mark is the biggest youth referendum in the UK and the largest youth consultation in the world, in which youngsters are asked to vote on the most important issues to them which will be used to update the UKYP’s manifesto.

The ballot goes live on Wednesday, August 22 and for the first time, all of Slough’s secondary schools have registered to participate.

UKYP members will meet in Parliament in November to debate and vote on which issues will form their national campaigns.

Raakhi said she was ‘proud’ to represent the views of Slough’s young people.

“I will work hard to make sure Slough secures another record breaking turnout in the ballot,” she added.

Slough Borough Council cabinet member for children and education Cllr Shabnum Sadiq (Lab, Wexham Lea) said: “I have the great privilege of watching the passionate and enthusiastic young people of Slough being actively involved in the democratic process.

“We encourage all young people in our town to stand up and make their voices heard. By voting in this year’s ballot they can help shape the future of our town.”

Slough Youth Parliament is supported by the Young People’s Service of Slough Borough Council.

Contact the Young People’s Service on 01753 875510 or email sloughforyouth@slough.gov.uk for more information.