Heroin dealer from Slough jailed for role in 'wholesale distribution'

A drug dealer from Slough and his accomplice have been jailed for supplying heroin with a street value estimated at £1m.

Malik Bashram-Gulham, 48, from Humber Way, Slough was sentenced to eight years in prison while Mohammed Ramzan, 29, from Dibden Court, Stoke on Trent, was jailed for four years at Kingston Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday).

On May 22, officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA) and the Metropolitan Police’s Organised Crime Partnership observed Bashram-Gulham walking up and down Gladstone Street in Peterborough talking on his mobile phone.

A short time later, Ramzan picked up Bashram-Gulham in a taxi, drove around the block, returned to Gladstone Street and went into a house.

Ramzan was carrying an empty plastic sports bag, but when they both left a few minutes later the bag was full.

Officers stopped the taxi before it could drive off, and the bag was found to contain five kilos of heroin.

A further search of the house uncovered another five kilos of heroin and £80,000 in cash wrapped into 16 separate bundles.

NCA operations manager Matthew McMillan said: “The amount of heroin and cash we found in the taxi and at the house indicates that both men performed a trusted and significant role within a wider criminal conspiracy.

“This group are engaged in the wholesale distribution of heroin on a commercial scale across the West Midlands and Cambridgeshire.

“Though there are undoubtedly further members who still need to be identified, today’s sentence reflects the serious nature of the crime.

“Drugs fuel further crime, exploitation and violence. Working with our partners we will make sure that drug dealers are stopped and punished.”