Slough CVS holds funding application workshop to help #ReachOut campaign

A workshop to help voluntary sector groups from Slough apply for funding was delivered on Wednesday by Slough Council for Voluntary Service (SCVS).

More than 20 groups attended the event at SCVS’ Church Street office to hear how they can make more successful applications.

The £11.5m Building Connections Fund is a partnership between the Government, the Big Lottery Fund and the Co-op Foundation which was set up in response to the Jo Cox Commission on Loneliness to support projects that prevent or reduce loneliness.

The fund comes at an opportune time, as Slough Wellbeing Board’s #ReachOut campaign launched last week, with the aim of reducing loneliness and social isolation.

Partners of the board are pushing the message that making a small change, like connecting with family and friends, makes a big difference.

Wednesday’s workshop was led be SCVS CEO Ramesh Kukar.

He said: “Loneliness is a key health issue, it is as bad for you as smoking 15 cigarettes a day and tackling it is imperative.”

Visit www.slough.gov.uk/reachout for details.