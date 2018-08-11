Sheltered housing estate in Slough celebrates 10th birthday

An £8.3m estate for older people in Slough celebrated its 10th birthday on Sunday.

To mark the occasion, Mayor of Slough Councillor Paul Sohal (Lab, Wexham Lea), joined the residents of Hanover Housing Association’s Northampton Place for afternoon tea and a game of indoor bowls as they celebrated the milestone.

Opened in July 2008, the home in Northampton Avenue is managed in partnership with Slough Borough Council and provides a home for people who wish to retain their independence for as long as possible, but who may need help and support on a regular basis.

Hanover regional director Steff Turton said: “We are delighted to be celebrating the 10th anniversary of Northampton Place and are extremely proud that it has become an important part of the local community.

“This was the first extra care housing development of its kind in the borough to cater for older people who need a bit more help and support but at the same time wish to maintain their independence.”